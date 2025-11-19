Suspect in Piqua High School arson case changes plea

PIQUA — The man facing charges in the Piqua High School arson case has changed his plea.

Grady Egerton, 21, was in court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the five charges he was facing, including arson and felonious assault, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court documents.

Previously, Egerton had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and was subject to forensic evaluations. He was found competent to stand trial in October.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police went to Egerton’s apartment to arrest him on a warrant for arson in July 2024.

One of their body cameras fell to the ground and showed Egerton pointing a gun at officers. Police then shot at him, but no one was hit with gunfire.

Police later said it turned out Egerton had a “CO-2 BB gun.”

Before that, in surveillance video, police say Egerton threw a small propane tank at Piqua High School’s entrance, then dropped a lit match in a trash can, which started a fire that made the tank explode.

He will be sentenced next month.

