Local police lieutenant resigns after being placed on leave following theft allegations

DAYTON — A local police lieutenant placed on leave after theft allegations, has resigned.

Dayton Police Lt. Jeffrey Thomas was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave in July after several employees made allegations regarding a possible theft in May, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

He resigned from his position effective Oct. 19.

Thomas’ separation reason is listed as “resignation- under investigation” on the Attorney General’s website.

The website states he started at the New Lebanon Police Department on Oct. 17.

A Dayton police spokesperson previously said there are currently no criminal charges related to the allegations against Thomas.

News Center 7 asked Dayton police if Thomas was on leave at the time of his resignation, but have not heard back.

