Suspect arrested after Uber driver shot in northern Ohio

CLEVELAND — An 18-year-old is facing charges after an Uber driver was found shot in Ohio on Tuesday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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Deandre O. Griggs, 18, is facing felonious assault and theft charges in connection with the shooting.

Cleveland police told our affiliate that they recovered a firearm after the arrest.

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As previously reported, the shooting happened in the 3400 block of East 146th Street on Cleveland’s east side around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, Cleveland police found a 41-year-old man shot.

Authorities rendered medical care until Cleveland EMS responded and took him to the hospital.

Investigators found that the man’s car was taken during the incident, but was later recovered.

A police report obtained by WOIO-19 states that a notification on the man’s phone helped them determine that he was a rideshare driver.

It alerted the victim to a drop-off location at East 146th Street and Spear Avenue.

A neighbor shared doorbell camera footage of the incident with police.

The video showed a pickup truck driving north on East 146th Street from Kinsman after stopping at the nearby intersection.

A man got out of the car, walked behind the truck, and then towards the driver’s side of the car.

About ten seconds go by, then a man walks from the driver’s side and appears to be grabbing his face.

The video then shows the man stumbling toward a nearby home and lying on the porch stairs.

WOIO-19 obtained the following statement from Uber on the shooting:

“This horrific act of violence is disturbing. Our thoughts are with the driver, and we’re working to get in touch with them. We’ve been in contact with police and will continue to do whatever we can to support their investigation.”

This shooting remains under investigation.

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