Surveillance video shows what lawsuit describes as ‘brutal attack’ inside local jail

DAYTON — Video shows what a man describes as a “brutal attack” while he was in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins has been following this story. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Khalid Mustafa, of Miamisburg, filed a personal injury lawsuit in December, alleging negligence, assault, and battery against jail staff on January 5, 2025.

Surveillance video from inside the jail shows correction officers moving Mustafa from his bottom cell bank, taking him into another corner of the cell near the shower area.

There, the lawsuit claims at least four corrections officers “viciously beat and pepper (sprayed)” him.

Mustafa had to be evaluated by medical personnel and transported to Kettering Health Dayton. The lawsuit states he suffered several injuries, including hemopneumothorax, multiple rib fractures, and a fracture of the left orbital floor.

News Center 7 reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office about the lawsuit. We received the following statement from Sheriff Rob Streck:

“All use of force incidents that occur within the Montgomery County Jail are subject to a thorough internal review. Following the incident involving inmate Khalid Mustafa, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office conduct an independent and impartial investigation. That investigation was completed in April 2025.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office determined that no policy violations or wrongdoing occurred during the incident.

Corrections Officers utilized force in accordance with their training and within established policy to gain compliance. Once Mr. Mustafa was restrained and handcuffed, he was immediately assessed by jail medical staff and transported to a local hospital for treatment."

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group