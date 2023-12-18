Surge of respiratory illnesses in Ohio alarming, but not abnormal

Doctors are on high alert throughout the state of Ohio tracking all sorts of respiratory illnesses from COVID to the flu and RSV.

While outbreaks like the pediatric pneumonia surge in Warren County are alarming— they are not out of the norm, experts say.

“It’s important to note for context, that throughout a normal respiratory season, county-level outbreaks of respiratory illnesses like we saw in Warren County are not unusual,” Dr. Bruce Vanderoff, Director of the Ohio Department of Health said.

>> RELATED: ‘The very beginning;’ Local hospitals fill up as respiratory-related illnesses rise

The good news according to the ODH is that number of COVID and flu cases is down compared to last year and the five-year average.

Specifically for COVID, there are currently 450 hospitalizations each week compared to about 600 at this time last year.

However, Vanderhoff said the state’s medical recommendation for all ages remains to get vaccinated.

“The prevalence of these respiratory illnesses in Ohio should say emphatically to us that we need to take advantage of all the preventative tools that we have available to use. Those tools, of course, begin with vaccines,” he said.

In addition, Vanderhoff said we should also maintain healthy eating habits and dress for the season especially as it is now getting much colder.

















©2023 Cox Media Group