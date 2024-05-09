Millions of dollars worth of baseball cards stolen from Ohio hotel

STRONGSVILLE — An investigation is underway after a package full of antique baseball cards was stolen from an Ohio hotel.

Police responded to the Best Western on Royalton Road in Strongsville on April 18 around 4:13 p.m. for a reported theft, according to WOIO.

Officers were told a package containing 54 original baseball cards from Memory Lane Inc. had been mailed to the hotel, WOIO reported. The cards were stolen after being delivered.

>> I-TEAM: Multi-year investigation leads to child porn arrest in Preble County

It was determined that the cards are worth about $2-3 million.

The Strongsville Sports Collectors Convention was happening the same weekend next to the hotel where the theft allegedly occurred, according to WOIO.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

©2024 Cox Media Group