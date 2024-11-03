Sunday marks last day for early in-person voting in Ohio

DAYTON — Sunday marks the last chance Ohioans have to hit the polls early in person.

Early voting began on Oct. 8 and will wrap up today. Polls open at 1 p.m. and will stay open until 5 p.m.

So far, over 1.4 million Ohioans have voted early in person. Across the Miami Valley, over 285,000 people have voted early in person, according to data from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 4. If they’re not, they must be personally delivered to your county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5

As of Saturday, 83 percent of the nearly 1.15 million absentee ballots requested in the state have been returned.

Polls will not be open on Monday and will re-open on Election Day, Nov. 5, at 6:30 a.m. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

