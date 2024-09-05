Summer-like warmth continues, Air Quality Alert for some; much cooler this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Summer-like warmth will continue across the region for Thursday.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Butler and Warren counties until midnight.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest information including how much cooler it will get this weekend.

It will feel more like summer on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Bus stop forecast for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Air Quality Alert Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

There will be a chance for scattered showers and storms late Friday afternoon, according to Ritz.

Rainfall totals as of now look to be about a quarter to a half inch on Friday.

Futurecast for Friday at 7 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We will see fall-like temperatures this weekend with highs around 70 on Saturday, some may not get out of the 60s, Ritz says.

As for Sunday, we will start in the low-to-mid 40s but highs will reach the low 70s.

News Center 7 will update this story.

