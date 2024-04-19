Sugar Maple Festival takes place this weekend in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — One of the first outdoor festivals of the year is taking place this weekend.

>>City of Troy to reopen part of street today where historical Tavern building located

The Sugar Maple Festival will take place this weekend in Bellbrook.

It starts today and runs through Sunday.

There will be plenty of vendors, food trucks, and live music.

This evening, people can enjoy a drink at the beer and wine garden with an 80s party theme.

It starts this morning at 9 a.m.

This will affect drivers in Bellbrook.

Main Street and W Walnut Street will be closed starting at 9 a.m.

Franklin Street will be closed starting at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit this website.

©2024 Cox Media Group