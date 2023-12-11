Study reveals top 10 most dangerous Christmas songs to play while driving

A recent study conducted by Insuranceopedia has unveiled the 10 most dangerous Christmas songs to listen to while driving.

The research focused on songs with a BPM (beats per minute) exceeding 120, according to our news partners at Action News Jax.

Research showed a correlation between higher BPM and an increase in risky driving behaviors.

To promote safe driving during the Christmas season, Insuranceopedia conducted a study on Christmas number one hits and their beats per minute (BPMs) to identify which Christmas songs are most dangerous to listen to while on the road.

The complete list of the top 10 most dangerous Christmas songs, along with their respective BPM, is as follows:

1: ‘Frosty The Snowman’ - 172 BPM

2: ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ - 150 BPM

3: ‘Feliz Navidad’ - 149 BPM

4: ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’ - 147 BPM

5: ‘Happy Xmas (War is Over)’ - 146 BPM

6: ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’ - 143 BPM

7: ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ - 142 BPM

8: ‘I Wish it Could Be Christmas Every Day’ - 140 BPM

9: ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ - 137 BPM

10: ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ - 129 BPM

As the holiday season approaches, drivers may want to be mindful of their playlists to ensure a safe and enjoyable driving experience.

