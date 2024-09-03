Students, teachers return to class with armed response team in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — One local school district will have its armed response team after spending time training this summer.

We have spent years covering Mad River Local Schools armed response team and are breaking down how much training they go through this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Over 20 trained staff members have access to guns in case of an emergency inside Mad River Local Schools.

The district has utilized this program in some form since 2017.

“I know some people may agree or disagree, but at the end of the day, it’s my responsibility to protect our students and matter to local schools,” said Chad Wyen, Mad River Local Schools Superintendent.

We will update this story.

