Students pay tribute to fallen classmate during farewell walk at Clark County school

CLARK COUNTY — Students paid tribute to a fallen classmate during a farewell walk at a Clark County elementary school.

Students at Northwestern Elementary School held a sixth-grade farewell walk sending them off to junior high.

An iWitness 7 viewer sent us the video.

During the walk, they honored Aiden Clark, the 11-year-old boy who died in a bus crash on the first day of school last August.

The video shows the line leader holding a photo of Aiden, and all the students wore t-shirts with Aiden’s name on the sleeve.

A viewer told News Center 7 that the shirt said, “Forever in our hearts.”

A shirt was signed and given to the Clark family at the farewell.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the man who caused the deadly bus crash was sentenced in Clark County this week.

Hermanio Joseph will spend at least nine years in prison.

He crossed the center line, hit the bus on the first day of school, and caused it to roll.

