Students to continue using RTA buses to get to school as questions loom for next year

DAYTON — Dayton High School students will continue to use RTA buses to get to school, but questions still loom for next year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is looking at the ongoing transportation issue, and what the school district needs in order to provide transportation to all its students LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last Friday, a Franklin County Judge temporarily ruled in the Dayton Public Schools Lawsuit, allowing students to use the RTA buses and the Downtown Hub.

This morning, not all of DPS’s students will be getting on yellow school buses; some will be using RTA buses at the Hub.

The district says they don’t have enough yellow school buses to get high schoolers to school without using the RTA buses.

According to Dayton Public Schools’ Superintendent David Lawrence, the district needs at least 50 more buses to transfer high school students.

However, the district doesn’t have $150,000 to buy 50 buses within 18 months, despite lawmakers telling the court that DPS had $139 million in carryover cash going into their 2025 budget year.

DPS says that all that money is spoken for in the district’s five-year plan.

“We don’t count other people’s money; we don’t tell them what to do with their wallet. We have a massive operation here,” Lawrence said.

However, some lawmakers believe this issue will cost DPS more if nothing is done about students using Downtown’s Hub.

“We had 25 community business people down there come to us and say, if we don’t get downtown and the hub cleaned up, ‘we’re leaving Dayton,’ they’re leaving Dayton, which is the tax base for Dayton and our schools,” Representative Phil Plummer, for Ohio’s 39th district, said.

The next court date for DPS’s lawsuit is set for trial in September 2026.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group