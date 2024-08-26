Students begin new school year months after tornados rip through Greenville

GREENVILLE — Almost every student will return to school today months after a tornado outbreak left serious damage across Greenville.

The damage included Greenville High School’s football stadium as storms destroyed parts of the field and press box, as News Center 7 reported in May.

Douglas Fries, Greenville City Schools Superintendent, said work is being done to repair the field.

“There’s been a lot of steps to try to get our stadium and athletic facilities back in place and it takes a lot of time to clean up what can happen in a five- or 10-minute period,” he said.

