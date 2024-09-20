Student hospitalized after being hit in crosswalk near area high school

WEST CHESTER, Butler County — A student is in the hospital after being hit by a car near a Butler County high school on Friday, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

The crash happened Friday morning near Lakota West High School on West Chester Road, according to West Chester spokesperson Barb Wilson.

The driver was traveling west on West Chester Road toward Union Centre Boulevard when they hit a 17-year-old student, according to the crash report obtained by WCPO-9.

The student was walking across a marked crosswalk with flashing lights.

“Independent witnesses stated the crosswalk lights were flashing,” the report read.

West Chester officials said the student was conscious, but additional details on the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

A Lakota Local Schools spokesperson told WCPO-9 that the student attends Butler Tech.

“We are keeping the student and their family in our thoughts and hoping for the best possible outcome,” the district spokesperson said in a statement.

