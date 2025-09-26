Student found dead at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS — A student at The Ohio State University is dead after an incident at Ohio Stadium on Friday morning.

No foul play is suspected, according to a university spokesperson.

Police previously taped off the north end of the stadium, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The university said there is no threat to the public.

We will continue to follow this story.

