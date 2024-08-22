Student accused of bringing weapon to local middle school

WEST CARROLLTON — A student is being questioned by police after a weapon was found at an area middle school Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for West Carrollton Schools, the district was made aware that there was a possible weapon brought into the middle school.

“Superintendent, Dr. Andrea Townsend, and other district staff including Middle School staff immediately responded to the building and law enforcement was contacted,” the spokesperson said.

A weapon was discovered during their search. The student did not have access to the weapon during this time.

The student who allegedly brought the weapon into the school was “immediately isolated from other students” and is “now in the hands of law enforcement.”

The report the school district received was from an outside source that said the weapon was shown to another student outside of school.

“This information was shared with a trusted adult, and the school district took immediate action when contacted,” the spokesperson said.

