Strong, severe storms with damaging winds possible this evening; Timing, impacts

DAYTON — A band of showers and thunderstorms are expected to race through the area over the next few hours.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn will continue to track this system and will have the latest during News Center 7 at 5, 5:30 and 6:00.

Winds are the biggest threat with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

>> Very windy, rain with some strong to severe storms possible today; Drier weather expected midweek

Most of the Miami Valley is under a Level 1 marginal risk for severe weather, while northwest portions are under a Level 2 slight risk.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Severe Weather Outlook

©2024 Cox Media Group