Strong morning gusts, very cold with dangerous wind chills today

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is dealing with another blast of cold temperatures Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Randolph County in Indiana.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando is TRACKING how cold it will get and the TIMING of any possible warmup this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

Winds will be the highest today during the morning hours with gusts upward of 40 mph. There may also be some icy spots on the side streets.

There will be some lingering snow showers and wind chills near zero around 7 a.m., according to Marando.

Winter weather threats Thursday morning Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Wind chills at 7 am Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

We will see highs reach the mid-20s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Some snow flurries or showers could work their way back across the far north Thursday afternoon.

“These will be lake effect snow showers, so the exact wind direction will drive our chances of seeing these snow showers. We will see more sunshine to the south,” said Marando.

Futurecast for Thursday at 5 pm Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists will update this story.

7 day forecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

