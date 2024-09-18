‘Stressful in our community;’ Mental health officials discuss dealing with political stress

DAYTON — Mental health experts are providing perspective on how people can deal with the political stress from a contentious presidential race.

It can be a barrage of information from all fronts and it can result in more stress in a person’s daily life. In fact, the American Psychological Association said 70 percent of adults reported having high levels of stress leading up to the 2020 election and the agency expects levels to be even higher this election cycle.

Local mental health agencies are already seeing it.

“It’s really stressful in our community. There’s a lot of people that are scared on all sides, and I’ve heard that myself, like I’ve heard people coming to us talking about these issues,” Trystyn Ball, director of Prevention and Early Intervention Service for Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS). “I’ve heard social workers that are fearful, people that are living in communities that are fearful. So yes, there is certainly a lot of anxiety right now and feelings of just hopelessness.”

While expressing political views is nothing new, the amount of information we’re exposed to is higher than ever.

Ball said it’s important to get away from the stressors as much as you can and if you choose to engage, do your best to keep an open mind.

“Sometimes I hear things and I’m like, ‘I don’t agree with that at all, but it’s up to me to understand why that would be, because it’s going to bring my emotions down some, and I could see the humanity and in the other side, right?’” Ball said. “So whether I agree with it or not, you don’t have to change your opinion, but you can understand maybe what somebody else thinks or fears or is going through.”

Ball said it all comes down to a balance and it’s up to us to limit the stress we’re exposed to, which can mean spending more time with friends and loved ones and doing the things we enjoy.

