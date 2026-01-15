Streaming giant Spotify to raise subscription prices next month

Spotify is raising its ad-free premium membership prices in the U.S. by one dollar next month, marking the third price hike for the company in four years. Individual premium plans will increase to $12.99/month starting February 2026.

Under the new pricing, the Duo plan will rise to $18.99/month, while the Family plan will increase to $21.99/month. Student plans will also see an increase from $5.99 to $6.99/month. Spotify stated that these occasional updates to pricing enable the company to “continue offering the best possible experience and benefit artists.”

Additionally, Spotify raised its prices in the U.K. and Switzerland last fall, suggesting a broader adjustment in its pricing strategy.

Recently, Spotify has expanded its offerings for creators and introduced new tools for video podcasters while also growing its audiobook market.

The platform made music videos available to premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, aiming to attract more subscribers by enhancing its service.

In the third quarter of 2025, Spotify’s premium subscribers rose 12% to 281 million, as the company reported a total of 713 million monthly active users at the end of the period.

This growth reflects Spotify’s success in developing features that attract and retain listeners.

