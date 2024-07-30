Storms force early closure of Preble County Fair

PREBLE COUNTY — Storms forced the Preble County fairgrounds to close early Monday night.
>>Flood Advisory issued for parts of area after storms move through
The Preble County Fair wrote on social media Monday night that fairgrounds were closed at 9:30 p.m. due to severe weather coming into the area.
They asked attendees to use caution and stay safe.
News Center 7 has contacted Preble County officials to see if this will affect Tuesday’s activities.
We will update this story.
