LIVE UPDATES: Flood Advisory for parts of area after storms move through

MIAMI VALLEY — A Flood Advisory has been issued for Preble County in Ohio and Union and Wayne counties in Indiana until 4:30 a.m.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Butler and Warren counties until 4:30 a.m.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and TRACK for our next chance of storms this morning.

The Miami Valley could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms this week.

Overnight storms from Tuesday have moved through but low-lying areas are vulnerable to ponding waters, according to Ritz.

Monday Weather Graphics

The flood threat isn’t over this week, according to Ritz.

Scattered storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Ritz says the bulk of the heavy and steady rain will arrive Thursday night and late Friday.

The Weather Prediction Center has much of the Miami Valley under a marginal flood threat for the next four days.

As for the severe weather threat, the Storm Prediction Center has the Miami Valley under a marginal risk (one of five) for days two and three, Ritz says.

Winds are the primary threat, but tornados are possible.

Storm Center 7 will continue to provide updates.









