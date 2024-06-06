Storms damage buildings, trees in Ohio

OHIO — People are cleaning up after storms moved through Ohio Wednesday night.

The Village of Frazeysburg said that crews are working to clear so power crews work on downed lines, according to a social media post.

As News Center 7 reported Wednesday night, heavy rains also moved through the northern Miami Valley.

Logan County was under a Flash Flood Warning but has since expired.

The Frazeysburg Police Department posted storm damage photos on its Facebook page.

A BP gas station was damaged, and trees and branches were on the road. Power poles were also damaged.

The main damage appeared from the west village limits, the department said.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency said several agencies are assisting. This includes the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation, AEP, and the American Red Cross, according to Zanesville TV station WHIZ.

