Flooding, road closures reported in parts of Miami Valley as storms roll through

LOGAN COUNTY — Flooding hit parts of the area on Wednesday night as heavy rains passed through the northern Miami Valley.
Flooding has been reported in the following locations, according to the National Weather Service:
Logan County:
- 6:35 p.m.: Water was reported to be rushing at County Road 26 and County Road 12
- 7 p.m.: A couple of inches of water rushing over the roadway were reported two miles southeast of Rushylvania near the area of County Road 5
- 7:05 p.m.: Water was reported rushing over the train tracks and the road one mile southwest of Rushylvania
- 7:05 p.m.: Standing water was reported at Rushsylvania Cemetery
- 8 p.m.: High water caused a road closure on Couty Road 12 three miles West of West Mansfield
Wayne County:
- 7:48 p.m. Water was flowing over US-40 near Elm Street
- 7:48 p.m.: Water was flowing over uS_40 near Swallow Road
- 9:12 p.m.: A tree down over the road one mile northwest of Richmond due to flood water
Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult.
It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks, according to the NWS.
More flood safety tips can be found here.
