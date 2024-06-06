Flooding, road closures reported in parts of Miami Valley as storms roll through

LOGAN COUNTY — Flooding hit parts of the area on Wednesday night as heavy rains passed through the northern Miami Valley.

>> Flash Flood Warning, Flood Advisory issued for northern Valley as scattered storms hit

Flooding has been reported in the following locations, according to the National Weather Service:

Logan County:

6:35 p.m. : Water was reported to be rushing at County Road 26 and County Road 12

: Water was reported to be rushing at County Road 26 and County Road 12 7 p.m.: A couple of inches of water rushing over the roadway were reported two miles southeast of Rushylvania near the area of County Road 5

A couple of inches of water rushing over the roadway were reported two miles southeast of Rushylvania near the area of County Road 5 7:05 p.m. : Water was reported rushing over the train tracks and the road one mile southwest of Rushylvania

: Water was reported rushing over the train tracks and the road one mile southwest of Rushylvania 7:05 p.m. : Standing water was reported at Rushsylvania Cemetery

: Standing water was reported at Rushsylvania Cemetery 8 p.m.: High water caused a road closure on Couty Road 12 three miles West of West Mansfield

Wayne County:

7:48 p.m. Water was flowing over US-40 near Elm Street

7:48 p.m.: Water was flowing over uS_40 near Swallow Road

9:12 p.m.: A tree down over the road one mile northwest of Richmond due to flood water

Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult.

It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks, according to the NWS.

More flood safety tips can be found here.

©2024 Cox Media Group