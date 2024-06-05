Chance for severe storms today; Drier, cooler late this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

A few strong storms

Drier weather moves in

Cooler to end the week

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is tracking the chance for storms. She will have a LIVE update this morning starting at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Severe Weather Outlook (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Showers and occasional rumble throughout the first part of the day, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Today's Forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The best chance for storms will come through during the warmest part of the day during the afternoon and evening hours.

Futurecast for Wednesday at 1 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

This timing will make a severe storm or two possible. Damaging winds would be the main concern. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Can’t rule out a lingering shower early Thursday. Drier weather begins to kick in. We’ll be breezy, with gusts nearing 30 mph. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mainly dry. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out especially further north. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Potential rainfall through 11 p.m. Monday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

