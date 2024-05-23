Storm chances continue today; Severe weather possible this holiday weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Daily storm chances continue

Not as hot later this week

Severe weather threat possible Memorial Day weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

7-Day Forecast (Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few more storms possible, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast for Thursday night at 10 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Rain chances will be best south of Interstate 70. Highs in the upper 70s.

Severe Weather Outlook (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Futurecast for Friday at 5 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A few storms possible, mainly late in the day and at night Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or storm early. Highs in the lower 80s

SUNDAY: Showers and storms are looking more likely. There will be the possibility of some stronger storms, mainly late. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Looking like a dry day for now. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

