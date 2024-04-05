Store cleared to sell food again after reinspection in Xenia

XENIA — A large general store has been is now able to sell food again after temporarily being ordered to stop.

The Rural King in Xenia was reinspected by Greene County Public Health (GCPH) on Friday.

“Reinspection of Xenia’s Rural King went well this morning and they have been authorized to begin reselling food items,” a spokesperson for GCPH confirmed to News Center 7.

As News Center 7 previously reported, inspectors were initially called to the store on Monday after there was a complaint from a pest control company.

“We did find some evidence of (intrusion into the building by animals) and that is a concern for public safety,” Rick Schairbaum, head of the store inspection staff at GCPH, said.

Parts of a report obtained by News Center 7 said investigators found two dead mice on a glue trap set under one of the food shelving units.

The report also states that store managers were asked to “thoroughly clean” to remove “built-up dirt, debris and mouse feces.”

“It was agreed to that food sales should be temporarily ceased until sanitation issues can be addressed,” Schairbaum said.

County health inspectors said occasional problems at stores are not unheard of, and they are there to make sure the problems are addressed and don’t become long-term.

News Center 7 reached out to Rural King on Thursday, but have not received a response.

