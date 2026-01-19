‘Step up and fight every day;’ Hundreds face cold temps for annual MLK Day march

DAYTON — Hundreds of people braved the cold to honor Martin Luther King Jr. in Dayton Monday morning.

News Center 7 Mike Campbell attended the march and spoke with people about its meaning LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The annual legacy march along West Third Street in Dayton took place in bitterly cold temperatures.

The march kicks off at the Charles Drew Health Center and goes many blocks down W Third Street, across the bridge, and ends at Sinclair College.

People involved in the march said they honor Dr. King’s legacy every day, but today they make sure everyone can see the movement is alive and well.

“It’s an everyday thing. Every day is a war, so just out here on the battlefield fighting,” Eric Ellington said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

