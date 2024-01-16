Local

STAY INFORMED: Latest school, business closures and delays

By WHIO Staff

School closings and delays

By WHIO Staff

Several businesses and schools have closed throughout the Miami Valley following dangerously cold temperatures.

Catch the latest delays and closings the moment they come in during News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

You can access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

Monday Evening 7 Day Forecast Monday Evening 7 Day Forecast

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read