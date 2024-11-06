Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Xenia man, 69

GREENE COUNTY — A 69-year-old Xenia man is the focus of an Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued Tuesday night by the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We are following this developing report and will report any updates law enforcement releases.

TRENDING STORIES:

The public is being asked to be on the lookout for Leslie McEwan, who reportedly drove away from his home on Greystoke Drive in Xenia and has not returned. He suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

McEwan is 5-feet-9 inches tall and 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle he drove off in is a blue 2017 Ford Edge bearing license plate 734ZID.

Call or dial 9-1-1 if you see him or the vehicle. You also can call 9-1-1 or contact to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



