State troopers urge drivers to be more cautious of motorcycles as fatal crashes see uptick in region

State troopers are urging drivers to be more cautious on the roads as the number of deadly motorcycle crashes in the Miami Valley reaches its highest point in years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke with state troopers who say they’re seeing fewer deadly motorcycle crashes statewide. Hear why the problem persists in the Miami Valley LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Dallas Root said state troopers are concerned about local crashes they’ve seen lately.

“I think in probably the last 30 days, there’s definitely been an uptick in the frequency of motorcycle-related fatalities that we’ve seen here in Montgomery and Preble County,” Root said.

Compared to this time last year, the Dayton post of the OHSP has seen two more deadly motorcycle wrecks, up from four to six crashes.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group