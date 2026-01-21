State troopers to tow abandoned cars ahead of possible winter storm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — State troopers said more cars are breaking down on local highways because of the cold.

They’re having to move them off the interstate faster because of snow in the forecast.

Drivers have been noticing more of this, too.

“On the highway? Yeah, I have,” Christina Colon-Negron said.

State troopers said they’ve been dealing with more of it with the cold snap we’ve seen lately.

They said there’s always an uptick with extreme temperatures.

“We’ll see in the summertime, you start getting those temperatures in 90-plus. People start having motor vehicle issues. You’ll start seeing a lot more vehicles broke down. You start to see the same trend in the wintertime,” Lt. Dallas Root with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Broken-down cars are marked with neon tags on the window from the state patrol.

State troopers give 48 hours’ notice before towing.

When there’s a chance for snow in the forecast, like there is this weekend, that can change that deadline.

With snowplow driver safety and your safety in mind, it can get towed in less than 48 hours at the Ohio Department of Transportation’s request.

“Because we have to be able to keep the ramps, the berms, everything clear, so ODOT can properly treat and clear the roadways of snow … then that’s that’s an object that’s not possibly going to be struck by another vehicle creating a whole other hazard,” Root said.

With snow in the forecast for this weekend, Root said sometime after rush hour on Friday night, they’ll start clearing our local highways of broken-down cars.

