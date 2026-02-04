State troopers rescue stranded dog on busy highway

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — State troopers recently saved a stranded dog on an Ohio highway.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said in a social media post that troopers from the Milan Post responded to a call of a dog trapped along the median on Interstate 80.

This happened on Jan. 13 in Cuyahoga County in Northern Ohio.

When state troopers arrived, they secured the puppy with a leash and placed it in the backseat.

The dog, named Freckles, was brought to the Loraine County Humane Society.

OSHP said that she adopted on the first day that she was available, and living in her new “forever home.”

