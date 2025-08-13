State troopers investigating small plane crash in Ohio

SANDUSKY COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a small plane crash in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers responded around 5:35 p.m. to the Sandusky County Regional Airport on reports of a small plane crash, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

TRENDING STORIES:

The front landing gear of a biplane collapsed as a 78-year-old man was trying to land it, according to OSHP.

The pilot, Karl Honsperger, wore his seatbelt harness and eye goggles at the time of the crash. He was not injured, WOIO reported.

OSHP said no fuel or hazardous material was spilled from the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board are assisting OSHP with the investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group