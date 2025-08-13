Thousands without power as storms move through parts of Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power as storms move through parts of the Miami Valley Tuesday night.
As of 9:50 p.m., approximately 3,444 AES Ohio customers do not have power.
Customers in the following counties have some power outages:
- Clark County: 745
- Greene County: 83
- Montgomery County: 2,608
- Shelby County: 8
