Showers with heavy downpours, gusty winds possible today

MIAMI VALLEY — A weak cold front is expected to impact the region over the next 24 hours with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times today.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this system.

Damp roads could cause delays for your back-to-school commute this morning.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s early this morning.

Ritz says the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely be through the afternoon and early evening hours.

“No severe weather, but some gusty winds and heavy downpours will be out there. Flash flooding is still a concern,” she said. “An additional half inch to an inch of rain is forecast.”

It will also be muggy today, with highs in the mid-80s.

The next potential heat wave will be this weekend.

Storm Center 7 will update this story.

