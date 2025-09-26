State troopers investigating hit-and-run rollover semi crash on I-70

PREBLE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) state troopers have asked for help after a hit-and-run rollover semi crash on Interstate 70 early Thursday.

OSHP responded to reports of a crash involving two semis just before 1:40 a.m. on I-70 Eastbound near State Route 503 in Preble County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the left lane was closed for several hours, but no one was injured.

An initial investigation showed that two semis were traveling on I-70.

An unidentified Volvo tractor-trailer combination made an unsafe change into the left lane where a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination was traveling, the spokesperson stated.

The Freightliner overturned, and the Volvo did not stop after the crash. It continued going eastbound on I-70.

The spokesperson told News Center 7 that the left lane was closed due to the crash investigation and clean-up.

The Freightliner was carrying 36,000 pounds of non-hazmat materials.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the OSHP’s Dayton Post at (937) 832-4794.

