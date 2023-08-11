State troopers holding OVI checkpoint tonight in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the location of an OVI checkpoint tonight in Greene County.

>>RELATED: Ohio State Highway Patrol announces OVI checkpoint tomorrow in Greene County

Troopers will be holding it on Colonel Glenn Highway from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. tonight, an OSHP spokesperson said.

The checkpoint will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to combat drunk driving injury and deadly crashes.

OSHP is reminding people if they plan to drink alcohol to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements.

The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grants with the purpose of stopping impaired drivers.





©2023 Cox Media Group