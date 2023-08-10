Ohio State Highway Patrol announces OVI checkpoint tomorrow in Greene County

XENIA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an OVI checkpoint will be held in Greene County tomorrow night.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to stop and intercept impaired drivers, an OSHP spokesperson said.

“Based on provisional data, there were 11,833 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 668 people were killed last year in Ohio, “Lieutenant Robert D. Hilderbrandt Jr., commander of the Xenia Post, said. “State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers.”

The OVI checkpoints are funded by federal grants, according to a spokesperson.

“OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways,” said Hilderbrandt.

The location of the checkpoint will be announced tomorrow morning.

