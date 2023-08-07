Ohio State Highway Patrol planning OVI checkpoint this week

XENIA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (O.S.H.P.) announced troopers will be holding an OVI checkpoint this week.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to stop and intercept drunk drivers, according to an O.S.H.P. spokesperson.

The county will announce where the checkpoint is the day before.

The location will also be announced on the morning of the checkpoint.

O.S.H.P. says if people plan to consume alcohol, they need to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements.

Operational support for the OVI checkpoint will be provided by local law agencies.

