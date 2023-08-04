Ohio State Highway Patrol conducting OVI checkpoint tonight in Miami County

PIQUA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be holding an OVI checkpoint tonight in Miami County.

>>RELATED: Task force to hold OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County

The checkpoint will be held on State Route 571 in Tipp City tonight from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., an O.S.H.P. spokesperson announced.

The OVI checkpoints are designed to stop impaired drivers and also funded by federal grant funds.

Troopers will be working in partnership with the Tipp City Police Department and Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the spokesperson said.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to deal with alcohol-related crashes.

©2023 Cox Media Group