Task force to hold OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County

MONROE — An OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in Butler County.

The Butler County OVI checkpoint will be conducting it in the City of Monroe, according to a Butler County OVI Task Force spokesperson.

The checkpoint will be taking place on Cincinnati Dayton Road at Todhunter Road from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The Butler County OVI Task Force has been holding multiple checkpoints throughout the county this summer.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of the continued effort to reduce OVI-related crashes, the spokesperson said.

If anyone sees a suspected impaired driver, you are asked to call 911 or dial #677.

