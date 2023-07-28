OVI checkpoint taking place tonight in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be holding an OVI checkpoint tonight.

It will take place in the City of Fairfield on northbound U.S. 127 (Pleasant Avenue) at Symmes Road, the Butler County OVI Task Force said.

Officers will be conducting the checkpoint starting at 11 p.m. and ending no later than 3 a.m.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of the continued effort to reduce OVI-related crashes, according to the spokesperson.

If anyone sees a suspected impaired driver, you are asked to call 911 or dial #677.

