State And Regional

Task Force holding OVI checkpoint in Butler County tonight

By WHIO Staff

Task Force holding OVI checkpoint in Butler County tonight Staff photo

By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County O.V.I. Task Force will be conducting an O.V.I. Checkpoint tonight.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County Friday

It will be held in the City of Hamilton on U.S. 127 (Pleasant Avenue) at Hayes Avenue tonight from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., a spokesperson for the Butler County OVI Task Force announced.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and deaths.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the U.S. DOT/NHTSA and O.D.P.S.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read