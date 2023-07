BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County OVI Task Force will hold an OVI Checkpoint this week.

The Task Force will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Butler County on Friday, July 14.

The exact location and time of the checkpoint will be announced on the day of the checkpoint.

We will update this story once that information is released.

