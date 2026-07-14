Man accused of assaulting mother of his child, kidnapping 2-year-old learns verdict

DAYTON — The man accused of assaulting the mother of his child and abducting his child has been found guilty.

Adam Anderson was found guilty on one count each of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, abduction, and domestic violence, according to court records.

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News Center 7 previously reported that on June 5, 2025, around 3:30 p.m., Dayton police were called to the Sunoco at 1627 East Third after a woman called and said she was assaulted and her car had been taken with her child inside.

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Anderson is scheduled to appear in court for a probation report on July 12.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

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