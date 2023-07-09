1 injured in wrong-way crash in Clark County; Driver cited for OVI

CLARK COUNTY — One person was injured early Sunday morning after a wrong-way crash in Clark County.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Interstate 70 in Mad River Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Troopers said a red 2008 Dodge sedan was going west in the eastbound lanes when the driver lost control and crashed. It’s currently unknown how long the car had been driving the wrong way before the crash.

There were two people in the car at the time of the crash. The passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was cited for OVI, no valid driver’s license, failure to control, and driving the wrong way, according to OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

