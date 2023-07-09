Coroner IDs body found at Indian Lake State Park

LOGAN COUNTY — An Allen County woman has been identified as the individual whose body was found at Indian Lake State Park last week.

Melissa Kirkpatrick, 49, of Harrod, was identified by the Logan County Coroner’s Office Saturday.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation after a boat operator found Kirkpatrick’s body near a courtesy dock near the campground boat ramp around 1:15 p.m. on July 4, News Center 7 previously reported.

Kirkpatrick’s cause of death has not been determined at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.





