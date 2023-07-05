Investigation underway after body found at Indian Lake State Park

LOGAN COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a body was found at Indian Lake State Park Tuesday.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has launched an investigation after a boat operator found a body near a courtesy dock near the campground boat ramp, according to ODNR spokesperson Andy Chow.
The cause of death has not been determined at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
